‘Steps being taken against measles’

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner Noman Yousaf has said that the Health Department is taking steps to control measles in the district.
He was addressing a meeting held to review arrangements about the disease here on Tuesday. Health CEO Dr Imtiaz Ahmad told that a plan had been made against the disease and a campaign would be launched against the disease in the district.
