Youth found dead at in-laws’ house

VEHARI: A youth was found dead allegedly in the house of his father-in-law here on Tuesday.
Irfan, 20, of Khan Pur Adda tied the knot with Shumaila of Kot Muzaffar eight months ago. His wife returned to her parents’ home after having a dispute with her husband. Irfan, along with his family, came to his in-laws to reconcile with his wife but the family of Shumaila did not agree. At night, he returned to his in-laws house. According to her father-in-law, he heard the sound a bullet fire and when he reached there, he found Irfan dead. The police, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and started investigation.
PLUMBER ELECTROCUTED: A plumber received electric shock and died when his pipe touched the electric wires. The incident occurred when he was installing a water pump at Mitroo Adda.
