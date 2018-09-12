5 workers die as truck overturns

KASUR: Five workers died when a loaded truck overturned on Taragarh Road near Sodiwal on Tuesday. The truck loaded with maize corns was heading to Kasur from Taragarh area. Some 20 farmers and workers were sitting on the top of it.

The truck overturned crossing a hump in the road. As a result, Sajad, Karamat, Shahbaz and two other workers died on the spot. Rafaqat, Anwar, Mustafa, Waqas, Iftikhar, Sardar and others sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Kasur, where the doctors referred three people to Lahore. The driver fled scene. Police are investigating.