Plan for foolproof security in Muharram: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir has said that in adherence to merit system in Punjab Police would be ensured and strategy of punishment and reward be followed along with the welfare of the force.

He said that a comprehensive plan was underway to provide foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Harram to Majalis and processions. The matter of transfers and postings will be considered after that, he added.

He said that merit would be followed strictly. “We will ensure transparency in all the recruitments in Punjab Police”, he added. He said that for the time being, the police attention was on maintaining peaceful environment during Muharram-ul-Harram. He expressed these views while talking to journalists at Central Police Office on Tuesday. Active troops presented a guard of honour to the IG upon his arrival at the CPO while senior police officers accorded him a warm welcome.

Talking to the media, the IG said that it was indeed a great responsibility to head the largest police force of the country. He said he would do the duty with honesty and hard work. He said, “Thana Culture actually depicts the overall culture of our society.” He said that he would suggest following Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police model and introducing the dispute resolution council (DRC) along with other initiatives to change the “Thana Culture”.