Youth killed, wife injured for ‘honour’

FAISALABAD: A youth was shot dead while his wife sustained injuries for ‘honour’ here on Tuesday.

Ayesha Masih had contracted love marriage with Adnan Masih of Chak 262/RB, Dijkot, against the will of her parents some time ago, which had infuriated the girls family.

On the day of the incident, accused Babar and Sakhawat, brothers of the girl, allegedly opened fire at the couple. As a result, Adnan died on the spot while Ayesha sustained injuries.

The injured girl was rushed to a hospital. Dijkot police have registered a murder case against the accused and started investigation. .

KILLER OF EX-DBA

SECRETARY’S BROTHER HELD: Police on Tuesday arrested the alleged killer of Imtiaz Wahla, brother of ex-secretary of District Bar Association Ejaz Wahla.

Accused Atta Farid was hidden in a house at Nazimabad after committing the crime on August 6. The police have already arrested three accused in the murder case.

MAN KILLED: A man was shot dead at Dijkot Bus Stand on Tuesday.

Muhammad Nafees of Chak 87/RB Dijkot was traveling on a bus to reach Faisalabad when some unidentified men forced their entry into the bus and shot him dead. The police are investigating.