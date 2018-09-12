Wed September 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

SC gives TV channels a month for vacating their offices

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the TV channels to vacate within a month, their offices established in residential areas of the federal capital.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to commercial activities in the residential areas of the federal capital.

The Capital Development Authorities (CDA) the other day had sealed the offices of TV channels including ARY, Capital and BOL TV and the management of these TV channels had approached the apex court against the move of civic body.

Justice Umer Ata Bandyal, a member of the bench observed that order of the court regarding commercial activities in the residential areas is in place, adding that no concession can be given in the law for the sake of TV channels.

The CJP, while dictating the order, gave six weeks to TV channels for vacating their offices; however, when Justice Umer Ata Bandyal said that he was not in favour of six-week time. At this the chief justice said that he did not consult his fellow brother before dictating the order.

The CJP then directed the management of ARY, BOL and Capital TV to vacate their offices in one month with further direction not to park DSNGs outside their offices. Later, the court disposed of the matter.

