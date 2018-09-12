Wed September 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

BZU violence: Pre-arrest bail granted to eight students

MULTAN: The district and sessions judge Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to eight accused allegedly involved in students clash at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

The Baloch Tulba Council (BTC) has strongly condemned the incident of violence and demanded the government to arrest the accused students.

Earlier, accused Rana Junaid, Amjad Tabassam, Mahar Naveed, Faisal Chandio, Abdur Rehman Lodhi, Ramzan Haraj and Usman Gabool filed the pre-arrest bail petition before the court and took a plea that all the petitioners were not involved in the incident.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to them, as the police did not present the counter argument for cancellation of the bails. The court ordered all accused to submit the bail bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

Talking to The News, Alpha police DSP Farhat Rasool said that pre-arrest bail was the right of each accused. He said the court did not summon the police for hearing. He assured that the police would move the cancellation petition of pre-arrest bail on the next hearing on September 22.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the BTC office bearers condemned brutal torture on Baloch students at the BZU and demanded impartial inquiry into the whole incident. BTC chairman Irfan Khan Rind said the BZU administration suspended the students for only 15 days. They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take stern action against the students responsible for creating law and order situation in the university.

Rind said 75 students, armed with weapons, sticks and iron rods, attacked the Baloch students, which can never be tolerated.

He said the BZU administration was responsible for the whole incident. Earlier, on Monday, Alpha police lodged a case against 23 suspects after two incidents of clash between the student groups were reported. The incidents took place at BZU’s Omar Hall and Ali Hall on Sunday.

