‘Hospital emergencies be upgraded in Punjab’

Lahore: Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has directed authorities of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) to complete the work of upgradation of emergencies of all the 17 hospitals running under the institution, ensuring round the clock supply of medicines to workers and their dependents.

He said this during a briefing by PESSI Director Purchase Dr Muhammad Ilyas.

The minister was informed that the work of purchase of medicines and electro-medical equipment for emergencies of all the 17 hospitals was near its completion.

Dr Ilyas informed the minister that PESSI has adopted all the SOPs in line with other provincial departments for purchase of medicines and other equipment.

Medicines for treatment of Hepatitis (C) will be provided to all the hospitals and medical centers of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution throughout the province within this week.

He said supply of medicines to social security hospitals and dispensaries would start soon after mandatory drug testing process.

Meanwhile Textile industry needs credible commitment and follow-up from federal and provincial governments. Industrialists are willing to investment if they receive support from the governments including simplification of cumbersome processes and procedures through effective one-window facilitation.

The assurance was given in a roundtable organised by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), which is bringing together notable textile sector stakeholders including prominent members from APTMA.

The participants said the significance of textile sector in Pakistan’s economy can hardly be debated.

In terms of strategy towards the sector, Punjab should place special emphasis on attracting and growing the value-added garment industry in Punjab.

It is a relatively low-energy consuming industry, and has an immense job-creation potential.

In this regard, exploring linkages with China, especially with industry on China’s west coast that is closer to Pakistan in terms of physical distance, in the form of contract manufacturing of garments could be an interesting avenue to explore.

This strategy could be very important given the context of rising domestic consumption in China.

The government of Punjab may work with the large textile players in the country to implement this strategy through its Special Economic Zones, such as Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park (QAAP).