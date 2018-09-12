Shahbaz discusses funeral arrangements with Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz on Tuesday visited the Adiala Jail to meet ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar and discussed with them the funeral arrangements of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

During the meeting, Shahbaz informed them about Begum Kulsoom’s demise as conveyed through doctors from the London hospital. She is expected to be buried at the graveyard at the family’s residence in Jati Umrah, Raiwind.

The Adiala Jail sources say Nawaz and Maryam cried on seeing Shahbaz and his sons. The family members tried to console Maryam but in vain. The PML-N president embraced his brother who was also is tears. The daughters and son-in-law of Maryam also reached the prison. Maryam cried and embraced her daughters in the conference room of Adiala Jail. Safdar and Hanif Abbasi were also present on the occasion. Shahbaz is expected to leave for the United Kingdom on the next available flight to bring back the body of his sister-in-law. Her husband and daughter, who are currently imprisoned after being convicted in the Avenfield reference case, are expected to be released on parole to attend the funeral ceremony.

PML-N leader Imran Nazeer said Shahbaz will leave for London after consulting with the family, and that Kulsoom Nawaz was likely to be buried at Jati Umrah.

He said it could take two to three days to repatriate her body after undergoing all necessary procedures. He added that it was a legal right of Nawaz to be released on parole.

Meanwhile, some of PML-N leaders – Chaudhry Tanvir, Uzma Bukhari, Zaib-un-Nisa, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and others – reached the Adiala jail, but the authorities did not allow them to meet Nawaz.