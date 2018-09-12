FC foils terrorism bid

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps Monday evening foiled a major terrorism bid in Balochistan’s Zhob district, Geo News reported while citing ISPR press release. According to the press release, 21 IEDs weighing 235 kg were recovered from the border town of Qamar Din Karaiz. The IEDs were to be used in attacks on Muharram processions, it added. Law-enforcement agencies have increased efforts to ensure security during Muharram.