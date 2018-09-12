Transfer of Sharif family cases: SC gives IHC 10 days for detailed verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to issue within 10 days a detailed verdict on transferring the remaining corruption references against the Sharif family to another accountability court.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), challenging the order passed by the Islamabad High Court transferring the remaining corruption references against the Sharif family to another accountability court.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen are other members of the bench.

NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider told the court that the Islamabad High Court had not yet delivered its detailed judgment on transferring the remaining corruption references against the Sharif family to another accountability court.

The apex court directed the IHC to issue within 10 days a detailed verdict on the matter.

The court adjourned further hearing until September 25.

A division bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had allowed former prime minister’s application seeking the court’s help in transfer of remaining references from the Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir to any other court.

The NAB chairman had filed a criminal petition for leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the August 7 order passed by the Islamabad High Court.

The National Accountability Bureau prayed the apex court to set aside the IHC verdict and allow Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir to continue hearing the remaining two corruption references.