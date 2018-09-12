Wed September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018

PM pledges resources for development of tribal areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday promised that the federal government would provide additional resources required for the uplift of the tribal areas, besides playing an effective role for allocation of development package meant for the areas, out of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on the merger of tribal areas (Federally Administered Tribal Areas).

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Advisor to PM Shahzad Arbab, and related federal and provincial secretaries and officials, the PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting took stock of the progress on the merger of the tribal areas and different administrative and legal measures taken in that regard.

Important decisions over the merger of the tribal areas and protection of the rights of the tribal people were also taken.

The prime minister stressed ensuring implementation of the new system aimed at merger of tribal areas while keeping in view the prevalent traditions and customs of the tribesmen.

He underlined the need for consultation of the tribesmen over implementation of the new system.

Employment opportunities for the youth of the areas should be ensured and no individual should be made jobless as a result of the administrative measures, he added.

The specific quota for the tribal people in the educational institutes and universities should not be affected, he advised.

The prime minister also emphasised expediting the efforts for introduction of the local government system in the area.

For consultation and seeking feedback from the tribal people with regard to the progress and prosperity of the areas, the swift introduction of local government system was a requisite, he observed.

He also underscored the need to accelerate efforts to improve facilities in the health and education sectors and especially in those educational institutes imparting education to girls. The mechanism for speedy and inexpensive justice should also be evolved, he noted.

