Six new ministers take oath

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet Tuesday has been expanded with the inclusion of six more members.

Three federal ministers and three ministers of State took oath of their office at a ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to the new members of the Cabinet. Three federal ministers are Omer Ayub, Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi. Those who took oath as Minister of State are Muhammad Shabir Ali, Murad Saeed and Muhammad Hammad Azhar. Portfolios of the ministers would be announced later. After the inclusion of the six new ministers, the federal cabinet now has 28 members. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Mian Soomro refused to take the oath as state minister on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

Upset over being inducted state instead of federal minister, the PTI leader returned to Karachi from the capital without taking the oath as cabinet member.

The federal government had decided to induct Soomro as the Federal Minister for Privatisation.

However, sources said that Soomro was informed a few hours before the oath-taking ceremony that he was being inducted as state minister.

Sources close to Soomro said, “He has served on top posts such as former caretaker prime minister and former Senate chairman and feels it is not appropriate that he be appointed state minister.”