Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday advised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to set its own house in order and avoid insulting the accused during investigation.

Heading a three-member bench, the top judge was hearing the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) contract case.

The chief justice disposed of the case after directing the NAB to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the alleged corruption.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor general informed the court about recovery of 80 per cent record of the scandal.

He also told the chief justice that his directives had been communicated to all investigating officers.

The chief justice advised the NAB officials against disclosing the case details in the open court.

He also directed the bureau to speed up the investigation process and ensure that the references were filed with the courts on time.

The chief justice expressed anger at the maltreatment of accused by the NAB investigators.

He told the NAB prosecutor general that a person met him the day before and told him that an investigator had slapped him.

Justice Nisar warned that the court will not spare the NAB investigators insulting and maltreating the accused.

Hearing another case, the chief justice shamed those saying that seeking donations for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams was ‘begging’.

He expressed anger at the undue criticism saying only ‘narrow-minded people have such thinking’.

He said when the opponents could not find anything substantial to dish the dirt at the court and government they started pointing fingers at the construction of the dam.”

“We started the fund in the name of patriotism and working on a self-help basis in not begging,” he said.

The chief justice established a dam fund in July this year to raise money for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children