Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of 'change'
NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

AFP
September 12, 2018

Ex-rugby star ordered to prison

PERPIGNAN, France: Marc Cecillon, the former French rugby captain who served seven years in prison for murdering his wife while drunk, has been ordered back behind bars after a night of drunk driving, violence and theft, legal sources said Tuesday.

Known as “the Quiet Man” of French rugby, Cecillon captained the national side five times during a career that brought 46 caps in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

But problems with alcohol and depression followed his exit from the game. At a barbecue in 2004 he shot his wife Chantal five times with a .357 Magnum in front of guests following an argument. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but freed on parole in 2011.

Earlier this month a judge in Perpignan, southern France, sentenced Cecillon to 12 months in jail, with six months suspended, after a night of violence in August at a vineyard where he was helping with the grape harvest, according to the local L’Independant news site.

The report said he assaulted the vineyard’s owner and hit a truck while driving away from the scene before being stopped by police. At his trial Cecillon, 59, acknowledged that he was still struggling with alcohol and the court ordered him to seek treatment.

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film 'Indus Blues' makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children