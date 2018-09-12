Miller quits first-class cricket to focus on WC

CAPE TOWN: Hard-hitting middle-order batsman David Miller has quit first-class cricket in a bid to concentrate on his limited overs game ahead of next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.

The 29-year-old, who jointly holds the record for the fastest Twenty20 International century off 35 balls, is a regular in South Africa’s limited overs teams and says he would rather focus on “the format I love”. “It was a tough decision to make,” Miller said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Tuesday. “I have decided that I would, in future, like to concentrate on white ball cricket to make sure that I am in a position to give myself the best opportunity to play for the Proteas in the format that I love. This is an important decision for me, especially with the World Cup looming next year.”

Miller added he would play domestic limited overs cricket this season for the Durban-based Dolphins. “I will be available to play for the Dolphins in all limited-overs competitions and will give it my all to help them win trophies this season,” he further said.