WTA Quebec City scores

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUEBEC CITY: Scores from Monday’s opening day at a WTA hardcourt event at Quebec City, Canada (x denotes seed):
1st round: Christina McHale (USA) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)
Pauline Parmentier (FRA x8) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-5, 6-3
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) 6-3, 7-5
Heather Watson (GBR) bt Monica Niculescu (ROM x4) 7-5, 6-3
Madison Brengle (USA) bt Victoria Duval (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4
Monica Puig (PUR x3) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-2, 6-3.
QUEBEC CITY: Scores from Monday’s opening day at a WTA hardcourt event at Quebec City, Canada (x denotes seed):
1st round: Christina McHale (USA) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)
Pauline Parmentier (FRA x8) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-5, 6-3
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) 6-3, 7-5
Heather Watson (GBR) bt Monica Niculescu (ROM x4) 7-5, 6-3
Madison Brengle (USA) bt Victoria Duval (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4
Monica Puig (PUR x3) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-2, 6-3.
Comments