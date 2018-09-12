Hafeez stars as SNGPL rout Fata: Lahore Whites draw with NBP in QAT

LAHORE: Lahore Region Whites and National Bank of Pakistan played a drawn games of round two of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 on the final day here at the LCCA ground on Tuesday. As the third day of this pool A match was washed out, the fourth day too started late due to wet conditions and overcast.

Lahore Whites resumed their innings at 18 for three and went on to get 68 runs for all in 53.2 overs and later, NBP already having first innings lead and valuable points, made another 48 runs in its second innings to add to 273 runs it made in its first innings.

Scores: NBP first innings 273 all out in 104.2 overs (Ali Asad 103, Rameez Raja 31, Danish Aziz 28, Kamran Ghulam 24, M Irfan 5-80, Babar Rehman 2-66) and 2nd innings) 48-0 in 11 overs (Rameez Raja 26*, Ali Asad 20*). Lahore Region Whites first innings 68 all out in 53.2 overs (Bilal 4-16, Atta Ullah 3-2, M Asghar 2-12). Result: Match drawn

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Off spinner M Hafeez (6-62) used every trick up his sleeves to help Sui Northern Gas (SNGPL) beat FATA by an innings and 52 runs in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Abbottabad Stadium Tuesday. According to reports available with The News FATA batsmen were seen complaining as how Hafeez was allowed to bowl with his suspect action using every tactics to get wickets. FATA were bowled out for 143 after being forced to follow on. FATA managed 266 in the first in reply to SNGPL’s 461 for 8 declared. Hafeez yet again failed to impress with bat for SNGPL.

Scores: SNGPL 461-8 dec in 117 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 145, Imran Butt 111, Adnan Akmal 53, Adnan Ghaus 4-113). FATA Region 266 all out in 102 overs (Samiullah Jr. 104*, M Naeem 61, Rahat Ali 5-78, M Rizwan 2-10, Asad Ali 2-66) after fellow-on 143 all out in 50 overs (M Sarwar 29*, Samiullah Jr 24, M Hafeez 6-62). Result: SNGPL won by an innings & 52 runs

Scores of other Quaid Trophy matches: At National Stadium Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 338 all out in 92.2 overs (M Hasan 125, Khurram Manzoor 108, Kashif Bhatti 3-78, Ahmed Jamal 2-95, Zia-ul-Haq 2-49) and 230-6 in 75 overs (M Hasan 100*, Ahmed Jamal 4-66, Sohail Khan 2-61) SSGCL 531-9 dec in 176 overs (Fawad Alam 141*, Awais Zia 108, Muzammil Nizam 103, Waleed Ahmed 6-155, Hassan Khan 2-104).Result: Match drawn

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: Multan Region 290 all out in 128 overs (Imran Rafiq 65, Usman Liaqat 43, Waqas Maqsood 3-39, Waqar Malik 3-46) and 167 all out in 42.2 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 26, Khalid Usman 5-37, Mansoor Amjad 2-26) Wapda 288 all out in 79.4 overs (Adnan Raees 91, Salman Butt 68, M Ali Khan 3-26, Sajjad Hussain 2-88, M Irfan 2-50, Asif Fawad 2-80) and 175-3 in 43.5 overs (Ali Shan 96*, Salman Butt 49). Result: Wapda won by 7 wickets.

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: PTV 261 all out in 70.2 overs (M Waqas 101, M Yasin 54, Saud Shakeel 52, Aizaz Cheema 6-57) and 252-4 dec in 59 overs (Umair Khan 89, Saud Shakeel 78, Zafar Gohar 2-43) Lahore Region Blues 204 all out in 68.4 overs (Zafar Gohar 76, Tabish Khan 8-41) and 264 all out in 80.1 overs (Irfan Haider 66*, Rizwan Hussain 55, Raza Hasan 4-63, Ali Khan 2-18).

Result: PTV won by 45 runs.