Shabbir crowned Bolan Golf champ

ISLAMABAD: Shabbir Iqbal won the professional category of the Serena Bolan Golf that concluded in Quetta the other day.

Zubair Hussain won the main net amateur category. Col (rtd) Rustam Chatha (retd) had the longest drive and Imran ul Haq came nearest to the pin. In the Veteran Amateurs category Muhammad Ayub took the top prize.

In the category of Army Officers, first prize went to Lt. Col. Adil Yaqoob. Twenty three players competed in the Senior Professionals category, with Muhammad Akram taking top prize. In the category of Junior Professionals, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah was the winner.

Held as part of the Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy initiatives, the 31st All Pakistan Bolan Open Golf Tournament 2018 is one of several golfing events the Hotel supports. Lt-Gen Asim Salim Bajwa, Corps Commander Southern Command, presented trophies and prizes to winners. Rashiduddin, General Manager Quetta Serena Hotel narrated salient features of the event.