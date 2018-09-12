Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

World sailing ‘disappointed’ over Japan dolphin show

TOKYO: The world sailing federation voiced disappointment on Tuesday after a dolphin show was held at an Olympic test event near Tokyo, sparking criticism.

The dolphin display was part of opening ceremonies for the World Cup series on Enoshima island on Sunday, which hundreds of athletes and officials attended. The event drew criticism, including from British yachtsman Luke Patience, who won a silver medal at the London 2012 games.

“Couldn’t be more embarrassed with what I’m witnessing. We are sailors, and apparently a ‘green’ sport,” he wrote on Twitter, with a photo apparently depicting the dolphin show. He later tweeted: “I was shocked when World Sailing took us to a dolphin aquarium for an opening ceremony. As a sport, I hope we can show more morality than this.”

World Sailing, the sport’s governing body, said in a statement it was “disappointed” that the opening events included a dolphin display, which animal rights activists say is cruel exploitation. “World Sailing does not condone displays of this nature and apologises for the misjudgement and any offence caused.”

They said that all ceremony-related content must be pre-approved, but “no such approval was given nor sought” from the organising committee for the show. “As part of World Sailing’s Sustainability Agenda 2030, there are specific targets linked to marine life,” said the statement. “One of which is to mitigate negative impacts sailing can have on marine cetaceans by 2020 by producing guidance, as necessary, which will be provided to our event partners to ensure this does not happen again.”

Japan’s sailing federation also offered an apology, according to local media. “If there were people who were offended, I’d like to apologise,” said the federation head Hirobumi Kawano.

“We should have recognised this as a sensitive issue. We were not careful,” said Kawano, who added that different countries and individuals have different views on the treatment of dolphins.

The news came a day after officials said there had been major progress in preparations at Enoshima for Tokyo 2020.

A World Sailing official said that they had “really seen a big change” since April when the federation criticised Tokyo 2020 for being behind schedule. The federation said they will gather feedback from the sailors and race officials at the Enoshima regatta to get ready for Tokyo 2020.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children