LRCA U-13, U-16 trials from tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced two-day trials to select Under-13 and Under-16 teams of Lahore Regional Cricket Association.

The Under-13 trials will be held on September 13 at 9 am at National Cricket Academy Ground while Under-16 trials have been scheduled for September 14 at the same venue. Players born on or after September 1, 2005 are eligible for U-13 trials and similarly players born on or after September 1, 2002 will be eligible for U- 16 trials.

Players who have already been shortlisted during zonal trials conducted by NCA and Regional Coaches/Selectors will be invited for Regional trials on September 13 and 14.