Disgraced Fenati loses licence

MILAN: Disgraced Moto2 rider Romano Fenati has lost his licence and been banned from competing in all events by the Italian motorcycling federation for grabbing a rival’s brake during the San Marino Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Fenati had earlier announced he was retiring after being sacked by his Marinelli Snipers team and the Forward Racing team he was due to join next season.Fenati has also been ordered to appear before a disciplinary hearing of the Italian federation on September 14 to present his version of events. Both riders were speeding around the Misano track at over 200kph on Sunday when Fenati — aboard a Marinelli Snipers-run Kalex bike — leaned over and pressed fellow Italian Stefano Manzi’s brake lever. Manzi briefly lost his balance before regaining control of his Suter bike.

Fenati’s actions followed Manzi’s attempt to overtake him a few laps earlier, with both riders running off the track. The Italian apologised for his “disgraceful gesture” and said Tuesday he was retiring from sport and going back to complete his studies.

“I’m finished with the motorcycle world, I will not run again. I was wrong, it’s true: I apologise to everyone.”Fenati told Italian newspaper La Repubblica. But he added: “Do you want to see my helmet and my leathers? There is a long black strip, the Manzi rubber. He attacked me three times and he could have killed me too, as you say.

“The last time I had it done to me was 500m before (the brake incident), then I thought ‘now I do the same, I’ll show you that I can be bad’ and maybe you will finally understand what it means. “But I never thought to hurt him, I swear.”