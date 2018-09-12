Pak women cricketers to feature in BD T20s, ODIs

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team is travelling to Bangladesh to play a series of T20 and ODI matches there.

The matches would be played in Khulna, from October 1 to October 8, 2018. Later, the women’s team will fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend a four-day acclimatisation camp from October 11 to 14, before featuring in a bilateral home series comprising 3 ODIs and 3 T20s against Australia’s women team from October 18 to October 29.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 3 ODI’s to be played between Australia and Pakistan women’s team are part of the ICC Women’s Cricket Championship which is also a qualification process for the next ICC Women’s World Cup.

At the conclusion of the home series, the women’s team will depart directly from Malaysia to West Indies to participate in the ICC Women’s World T-20. Pakistan Women’s team is placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, India and Ireland, where the group matches would be staged in Guyana, West Indies from November 9, 2018. Pakistan Women’s team will also play two warm-up matches against South Africa and Bangladesh women’s team on November 4 and 6, 2018, respectively.