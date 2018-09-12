Pak team fully prepared for Asia Cup, says Inzi

LAHORE: Chief selector, Inzamam ul Haq said on Tuesday that national team is fully prepared for Asia Cup to demonstrate fine performance in the mega event being played in United Arab Emirates from September 15.

“I am confident that the team will show consistency by putting up collective efforts and good team work which are the basic elements to inspire a team to success,” he told reporters here on Tuesday at a function of a private university.

The chairman selection committee said spinners are likely to play a dominating role on slow wickets and conditions of the UAE. “We have two spinners in our team and the role of spinner Shadab Khan will be very important and he can play his part in team’s success,” he added. “Team picked for Asia Cup is a blend of talented players who deserved to be a part of the team which is balanced in batting, bowling and fielding,” he said “I believe the team is prepared in all aspects and it is going to live up to the expectations”.

He revealed that that main force of the team is the understanding and higher level of confidence among the players. Regarding composition of the Pakistan team the chief selector said openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq along with Babrar Azam are enjoying good form with the bat and Haris Sohail is also in good form.

To a question he said in case of injury to a player, substitute will be picked from the Pakistan ‘A’ team which will also be touring UAE in the same time period of Asia Cup being played there. He said the most satisfactory aspect of the team is that overall improvement is being noticed in its performance with each passing day and its players are united and filled with the passion of victory.