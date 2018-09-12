Mani to also head Task Force on Sports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given already overburdened Ehsan Mani yet another important role as he is made head of the Task Force to look into the reasons of sports decline in the country and to suggest ways and means to improve the overall standard.

The decision came following a briefing held at PM House Tuesday with Inter Provincial (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza briefing PM on federations’ working and reasons of recent Asian Games debacle.

Imran Khan was upset at Asiad performance and sought detailed explanation of contingent failure that picked mere three bronze.After forming Terms of Reference (ToR), the IPC Ministry and Ehsan Mani would sit together to finalize other members of the Task Force.

The News has learnt that Mani who is also heading Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was reluctant to take over the responsibility but had no other option when stressed by the PM. Mani would be heading a Task Force which would include all those members who had no direct interest and have nothing at stake in Pakistan sports. “Prime Minister orders constitution of a Task Force on Sports to review sports organisations performance and to make recommendations for administrative reforms in sports,” a government handout said.

Secretary IPC Jamil Ahmed briefed the Prime Minister about the functions of the Ministry and performance of various attached departments including Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), PCB, Inter-Board Committee of Chairman, Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council, National Academy of Performing Arts, National Internship Programme.

Discussing the budgetary allocations of the Ministry and various development schemes for promoting sports in the country, the Prime Minister was informed that various important schemes worth billions of rupees were left incomplete since 2008 with little progress on physical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister directed that all pending schemes should be reviewed in order to ascertain their utility and reasons for their incompletion.

Discussing the performance of various sports federations and associations, it was decided to take on the plethora of sports federations/associations for non-performance resulting in a pathetic outlook of Pakistan sports despite getting funding from various national and international sources including federal and provincial governments and enjoying tenures for more than a decade.

“The aim is to revamp the whole ambit of sports, from infrastructure to organisational structures and operating systems, for introducing merit, transparency and performance criteria so that Pakistan, a nation of over 200 million with 60% population below 30 years, could rule the sports world,” the hand out said.

It was also decided that the government organisations dealing with sports would also be revamped/re-structured as they too have failed to achieve the purpose for which they were created.

It was decided during the meeting to constitute a Task Force on Sports, under Ehsan Mani would review the performance of all sports bodies, analyse the efficacy and utilization of various funds received from various sources and suggest administrative reforms for promoting sports at national as well as regional level.

The Prime Minister directed that as a first step enhancing sports grounds should be focused to provide opportunity to the youth to manifest their talent and excel in sports. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the performance of National Paralympic Committee. He appreciated the progress made so far by the National Paralympic Committee.