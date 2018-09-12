Anderson 564 wkts as England take series 4-1

LONDON: England beat India by 118 runs to win the fifth Test at the Oval on Tuesday.The match ended when James Anderson became the most successful fast bowler in Test history when he bowled Mohammed Shami for his 564th Test wicket, breaking the record he had shared with Australia’s Glenn McGrath. The result saw England win the five-match series 4-1. India collapsed to two for three chasing a mammoth 464 to win. But a sixth-wicket stand of 204 in nearly 45 overs between opener KL Rahul (149) and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (114) gave them hope of an improbable win before both batsmen fell to leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both scored impressive hundreds as India continued to deny James Anderson a record-breaking wicket with a remarkable fightback against England in the fifth Test at the Oval on Tuesday.

India were heading for a thumping loss and a 4-1 series reverse at two for three in their second innings on Monday.Yet come tea on Tuesday’s fifth and final day they were 298 for five, needing 166 more runs in a minimum 33 overs to reach their victory target of 464.

No side have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test than the West Indies’ 418 for seven against Australia at St John’s, Antigua in 2002/03.Rahul was 142 not out and wicket-keeper Pant, 101 not out — his maiden Test century coming in just the 20-year-old’s third match at this level. The pair had so far added an unbroken 177 for the sixth wicket.

England still had the new ball to come in the evening session, with Anderson needing one more wicket to become the most successful fast bowler in Test history.

India’s recovery revived memories of their extraordinary drawn Test against England at the Oval in 1979 when, set 438 to win, they finished on 429 for eight with outstanding opener Sunil Gavaskar making 221. India resumed Tuesday on 58 for three. Rahul was 46 not out and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 10.

All eyes were on Anderson, who needed just one more wicket to break the record of 563 he shared with Australia great Glenn McGrath after rocking India with a double strike late on Monday.

Anderson bowled Tuesday’s first over, with the overcast conditions seemingly in his favour. But Rahul clipped his sixth delivery of the day legside for four to complete a fifty — the first by an India opening batsman this series. But with both batsmen going well, a stand of 118 ended when Rahane (37) miscued a sweep off Moeen Ali to Keaton Jennings at midwicket. India’s 120 for four was soon transformed into 121 for five when Ben Stokes struck with his fourth ball of the day.

Test debutant Hanuma Vihari, who made 56 in India’s first innings, fell for a duck when, trying to withdraw the bat, he got a thin edge to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

But Rahul slapped Stokes over extra-cover for six to go into the 90s in extraordinary fashion before his top-edged pull for four off the all-rounder took him to 97. The 26-year-old Rahul then pulled the paceman through mid-off, another remarkable boundary, to complete his fifth hundred in 29 Tests. Rahul reached three figures in 118 balls faced, including 16 fours and a six.

At lunch he was 108 not out in a total of 167 for five.

England 1st Innings 332 (J Buttler 89, A Cook 71, M Ali 50; R Jadeja 4-79, I Sharma 3-62, J Bumrah 3-89)

India 1st Innings 292 (R Jadeja 86 no, H Vihari 56)

England 2nd Innings 423-8 dec (A Cook 147, J Root 125; H Vihari 3-37, R Jadeja 3-179)

India 2nd Innings (target 464, overnight: 58-3)

KL Rahul b Rashid 149

S. Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1

C. Pujara lbw b Anderson 0

V. Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0

A. Rahane c Jennings b Ali 37

H. Vihari c Bairstow b Stokes 0

R. Pant c Ali b Rashid 114

R. Jadeja c Bairstow b Curran 13

I. Sharma c Bairstow b Curran 5

M. Shami b Anderson 0

J. Bumrah not out 0

Extras (b10, lb16) 26

Total (all out, 94.3 overs, 411 mins) 345

Bowling: Anderson 22.3-11-45-3; Broad 12-1-43-1; Ali 17-2-68-1; Curran 9-2-23-2; Stokes 13-1-60-1; Rashid 15-2-63-2; Root 6-1-17-0.

Result: England won by 118 runs

Man-of-the-match: Alastair Cook (ENG)

Series: England win five-match series 4-1

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).