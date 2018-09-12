Wed September 12, 2018
World

REUTERS
September 12, 2018

US slaps sanctions on Bosnian Serb MP over graft, abuse of office

SARAJEVO: The United States has imposed sanctions on Nikola Spiric, a Serb deputy in Bosnia’s national parliament, over what it said was his involvement in “significant” corruption, just weeks before the country holds parliamentary and presidential elections. Spiric, a former prime minister of Bosnia, is a member of the Serb Republic’s ruling SNSD party, led by Bosnian Serb nationalist Milorad Dodik, who was also sanctioned by the U.S. in 2016 for obstructing the Balkan country’s peace process. Following its war in the 1990s, Bosnia was split in two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Muslim Bosniaks and Croats, linked via a weak central government. “Mr. Spiric engaged in and benefited from public corruption, including the acceptance of improper benefits in exchange for the performance of public functions and interference with public processes, during his tenure as a member of the House of Representatives in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the State Department said in a statement late on Monday. The sanctions imposed under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Act of 2018, enable the U.S. to ban Spiric and his family members from entering the United States, according to the statement.

