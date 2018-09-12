Hungary’s Orban denounces ‘blackmail’ over EU censure move

STRASBOURG: Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed Hungary would resist any attempt to “blackmail” it into softening its anti-migrant stance on Tuesday on the eve of an EU parliament vote to censure his populist government.

Orban denounced as insulting to Hungary’s honour a report presented to the Strasbourg assembly that accuses his government of posing a “systemic threat” to the democratic values on which the European Union was founded.

MEPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to launch a procedure that could lead to unprecedented political sanctions against Hungary, and deepen the continental divide between centrist pro-European parties and populist anti-migrant forces. “Whatever your decision will be, Hungary will not accede to this blackmail,” an angry Orban told the lawmakers, whom he alleged had already made up their mind to activate article seven of the EU treaty and seek measures to restrict his government’s voting rights. “Hungary will protect its borders, stop illegal migration and defend its rights,” Orban said, accusing EU elites of wanting to punish Budapest for its anti-migrant stance. Budapest argues that its anti-migrant measures and defence of sovereign rights are in tune with the mood of European voters — who will elect a new parliament in Strasbourg next May. But Judith Sargentini, who is spearheading the vote on whether to take action against Hungary, told fellow MEPs that the time had come for them to make an “important choice” after eight years under Orban. “Will you let it happen that a government... violates the values on which this union was built without consequences?” the Green MEP from the Netherlands asked.