KMU, KCD sign MoU on diagnostic, research collaboration

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), Peshawar, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on diagnostic and research collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Vice Chancellor KMU, and Prof Dr Ghulam Rasool, Principal KCD, Peshawar, on behalf of their respective institutions.

This MoU would increase mutual scientific and technical cooperation as well as collaborative research activities in the field of dentistry within both partners. Under the MoU, the KMU and KCD to pursue a programme of academic, research, scientific and technical collaboration for the exchange of ideas, skills and techniques on problems of mutual interests.

Prof Dr Arshad Javaid expressed satisfaction at the mutual cooperation of both the institutions and hoped the MoU would pave the ways for an exchange of innovative ideas, research activities and training skills. “Both institutes have a research potential, which could be explored through research collaborations. We hope that this collaboration will generate high quality research for the benefit to science and betterment of health and education of the province,” he added.