Sh Rashid meets DG China Railway Group

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had a meeting with Xhiang Zhinim, DG China Railway Group Ltd. (CREC) at Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

CREC showed interest in mutual cooperation for improving Pakistan Railways. Federal minister admired the eternal friendship between Pakistan and China. He further added, “Pakistan Railways and we completely support CPEC.” Chinese help is also needed in completing ML-I projects. He further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had zero tolerance for corruption. The meeting was also attended by Javed Anwar, Chairman Ministry of Railways, Aftab Akbar, CEO Pakistan Railways, Zubair Taimoor Ghilzai, Secretary Railways Board and Maryam Gilani, DG Operations.