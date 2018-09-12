SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

KARACHI: Upholding the principle of public right to know, the Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the Sindh government to constitute one-member tribunal of inquiry headed by sitting or retired judge of high court to probe the denial of citizens' access to justice, court siege by miscreants and government functionaries' failure to control over the May 12, 2007 incidents.

The order came on a petition seeking restoration of May 12 related proceedings and constitution of a judicial commission to probe the May 12, 2007 incidents in which more than 50 people were killed in different parts of the city in violence and armed attacks on political parties and lawyers’ rallies that wished to welcome the-then chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on arrival in city.

The court, which also framed 13-point terms of reference for inquiry of the May 12 incidents, observed that the tribunal will have all the powers under the West Pakistan Tribunal of Inquiries Ordinance 1969 which shall complete the inquiry within three months.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the criminal proceedings against the May 12 culprits by the provincial government, the court observed that “hardly any of the big fish who were part of the command and control structure in Karachi on May 12, 2007 had been named in any FIR or was facing any kind of proceedings.