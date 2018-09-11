Strengthening information service vital to winning war of narratives: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that strengthening information service was imperative to win war of narratives.

While meeting with information group officers here on Monday, he said that gone were the days of conventional warfare and in the modern era they were executed through ideas premised on reason and logic, says a press release.

He said that the government had an abiding commitment to support and strengthen institutions and enabling them to discharge their professional duties relying on their inner strengths, in line with the vision of prime minister of Pakistan.

The minister urged the officers to dedicate all their energies to promoting and projecting the narrative of the state across the world through their public relation skills by utilising various mediums. He also asked officers to focus on harnessing their abilities and expertise in line with the emerging realities in the domain of communication to be able to use the modern tools of publicity, particularly digital media.

Fawad Chaudhry said that films and dramas were one of the vital mediums to promote and project the core values of any society and they must be utilised to create a feel good factor in the society.

The officers of the information group apprised the minister about the difficulties they were facing in the performance of their professional assignments and other related matters. Information minister assured them of his full support and reiterated that matter of career prospects of information group officers would be taken up at the highest level.

Later on, Shafqat Jalil Principal Information officer gave a detailed presentation to the minister with regard to functioning and working of Press Information Department. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.