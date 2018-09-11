Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

National

September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Strengthening information service vital to winning war of narratives: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that strengthening information service was imperative to win war of narratives.

While meeting with information group officers here on Monday, he said that gone were the days of conventional warfare and in the modern era they were executed through ideas premised on reason and logic, says a press release.

He said that the government had an abiding commitment to support and strengthen institutions and enabling them to discharge their professional duties relying on their inner strengths, in line with the vision of prime minister of Pakistan.

The minister urged the officers to dedicate all their energies to promoting and projecting the narrative of the state across the world through their public relation skills by utilising various mediums. He also asked officers to focus on harnessing their abilities and expertise in line with the emerging realities in the domain of communication to be able to use the modern tools of publicity, particularly digital media.

Fawad Chaudhry said that films and dramas were one of the vital mediums to promote and project the core values of any society and they must be utilised to create a feel good factor in the society.

The officers of the information group apprised the minister about the difficulties they were facing in the performance of their professional assignments and other related matters. Information minister assured them of his full support and reiterated that matter of career prospects of information group officers would be taken up at the highest level.

Later on, Shafqat Jalil Principal Information officer gave a detailed presentation to the minister with regard to functioning and working of Press Information Department. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'