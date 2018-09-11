Several children suffer from diphtheria in Bannu

BANNU: Several children are reported to be suffering from diphtheria in Bannu district.Reports said diphtheria was confirmed in seven children in the district. It was learnt that a child Hamza was suffering from the vaccine preventable disease due to non-availability of vaccine in Bannu. Medical Director of Bannu Medical College Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that there was shortage of vaccine to immunise children against diphtheria. He added the relevant authorities had been informed about the shortage of vaccine.