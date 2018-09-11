Bacha Khan Airport manager named

PESHAWAR: Obaidur Rehman Abbasi was appointed as the manager of the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) on Monday.

The federal government reshuffled the officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and replaced the manager of BKIA Samar Rafique with Obaidur Rehman Abbasi. A notification issued by the CAA said that the director general of the authority had approved posting and transfer orders of various officials with immediate effect.

Obaidur Rehman Abbasi was the chief operating officer of the CAA at the Peshawar airport and appointed in BPS-20 grade. He has earlier served as acting manager of the airport a few months ago and against other important positions in CAA. Samar Rafique was transferred and posted as the human resource officer in Karachi.