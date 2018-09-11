11 SCCI executive committee members elected unopposed

PESHAWAR: The eleven members of the executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) were Monday elected unopposed.

According to the press release of the election commission of the chamber, the nominees for the five vacant seats of the Corporate Group of the committee, five Associate Group members and one member on the women reserved seat were declared victorious unopposed.

The election commission, comprising Malik Niaz Ahmed, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Waris Khan, met here in connection with the election for 2019 tenure of the chamber executive committee.

For the five Corporate Group seats eight candidates, Fuad Ishaq, Haji Afzal, Imdad Khan Afridi, Pervez Khan Khattak, Adnan Inayat, Irshad and Fayaz Ahmed Piracha withdrew their nomination papers.

After the withdrawal of the papers, the election commission declared Malik Imran Ishaq, Saad Khan Zahid, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and Shahid Hussain elected unopposed as SCCI executive committee members.

Similarly, for the Associated Group five seats, 20 candidates took back their nominations after which Faiz Muhammad, Sanaullah Khan, Shamsur Rahim, Muhammad Altaf Baig and Ihsanullah were elected unopposed as members of the SCCI executive committee.The election for the slots of the president, senior vice-president and vice-president of the SCCI would be held on September 24. The nominations for the slots would be announced shortly.