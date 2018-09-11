Minister orders probe into mishandling of child at HMC

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Monday took notice of complaints about mishandling a child at the Nursery Department of the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and ordered an inquiry.

“The butchers in the HMC nursery nearly killed my sister’s son, now on a ventilator at a northwest in critical condition. A healthy baby was taken to the nursery with just a little ting of jaundice to get his bilirubin checked and see if he needs phototherapy,” a UK-based Pakistani doctor, Ajmal Khan complained.

He alleged that the doctor on duty gave him a chit to bring medicine which he did and they include KCL.“The nurse gave the baby a drip and the lady on the next bed told my mother that your drip is gone so fast whilst theirs took ages,” he said, adding nurse gave 25mmol KCL stat to a five-day baby.

Dr Ajmal Khan said the child’s blood was not checked to say that he had low potassium. “He was taking normal feeds beforehand and was completely normal. The doctor on duty did not know what to do post-resuscitation and as usual no system of calling the seniors.

His potassium, when checked at a private hospital, was 9.73 the highest I have ever seen. They are struggling to get his potassium down and the baby was put on a ventilator,” said the maternal uncle of the infant.

“You go to them with your loved ones and this is what they do. For those doctors who are in a position of authority and can make things better and are not playing their role I pray to Allah that this happens to their children,” he added.

He said the government cannot do these things for people although they can introduce accountability.“I am planning to take them to court if anything happens to the baby,” said Dr Ajmal Khan.Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.