Inquiry committee finds anomalies in KMC dean appointment

PESHAWAR: After Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), an inquiry committee formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the directives of the Supreme Court has found irregularities in the appointment of Dean of Khyber Medical College (KMC).

The committee noted that the appointment was illegal and the hiring process was dubious, partial and against merit. The News has obtained a copy of the report.

Interestingly, the Board of Governors (BoGs) is committing contempt of court as it did not take notice of the alleged irregularities unearthed by the inquiry committee.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of various human rights violation cases in the Medical and Teaching Institutions (MTIs). He had ordered an inquiry about the alleged irregularities committed in key appointments in these institutions. Those appointed were highly paid and entitled to privileges.

The chief secretary had formed the committee comprising special secretary health, additional secretary finance, additional secretary establishment and chief executive officer of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI).

The inquiry committee noted that the eight-member selection committee notified on February 8, 2017 interviewed eight out of 12 shortlisted candidates for the KMC Dean’s position.

Two candidates remained absent. Two others boycotted the interviews and filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court against the selection of the committee. As a result, the second selection committee was formed, but it refused to take the interview due to certain reasons. Subsequently, the third committee was formed and it interviewed two aggrieved candidates, who believed that all the candidates should have interviewed.

The inquiry committee felt that since both composition and membership of the subsequent committees were changed, therefore, ideally, it should have evaluated and interviewed all the shortlisted candidates afresh.

It found that composition of none of the selection committees was according to the BoG’s approval and section 6 of the MTI regulations as no lay person was associated with it.

The criteria used for interview and evaluation of academic qualification and experiences were neither approved by the BoG nor the selection committee.

It said the checklist used for the interview was confusing and misleading as rating had been made in respect of education, training, professional qualification and experience as 20, 15, 10 and five in respect of candidates through oral interview rather than detailed scrutiny of academic qualification and experience of each applicant.

The inquiry committee said the incumbent dean was rated differently by different members of interview panel as far as experience was concerned.

“For example, one member awarded him 20 marks for experience while another member gave him 15 marks for the same. To quote another example, at least five of the interview panel gave five marks each to the most experienced candidate at Serial No 8 of merit list,” the committee underlined.

It found that two members awarded 15 marks each to the incumbent dean for technical competence while rest of the members gave him 20 marks each.

The inquiry committee believed that inconsistency in the rating for a field where the candidate should be awarded solid and uniform marks indicate the weakness of the hiring process.

Also, it noted that the present dean is reportedly holding two positions simultaneously and enjoying perks and privileges attached to both positions.

“The process of appointment of Dean KMC, therefore, appears partial, manipulated and contrary to the criteria laid down by the MTI and PMDC regulations due to certain reasons. Three different selection committees were constituted for selection of Dean KMC; however, the composition of none of the three selection committees was according to the BoG’s approval and section 6 of MTI regulations as lay persons were not associated with the selection process,” it said.

It noted that a civil servant applying to a post in the autonomous body through open competition shall get NOC from the employer under West Pakistan (Application for Post Rules), 1957.

“As per available record, he neither obtained NOC from Health Department nor resigned from the post of professor in light of Health Department instruction. Even he did not avail extraordinary leave to join post of Dean,” the committee maintained.

It said the only list showing a summary of shortlisted candidates is available along with final evaluation sheet and none of the documents i.e. academic record and experience certificates has been verified from a concerned organisation which is a pre-requisite of the selection process.

“In none of the public sector organisations in Pakistan 100 marks are being allocated to interviews. As a standard practice for the selection process, usually a benchmark of 100 is taken with further distribution amongst academic qualifications, higher, additional qualification, relevant experience, distinction and professional training/courses where applicable,” the committee noted.

It said the incumbent contract agreement does not contain detailed ToRs with activities, targets, deliverables and key performance indicators as mentioned in the Dean’s appointment notification. It added that without detailed ToRs, the performance of an individual officer cannot be assessed.