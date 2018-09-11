As Pakistan gives explanations on CPEC, Malaysia cancels Chinese contracts

LAHORE: Even if the incumbent Pakistani government wishes to review or renegotiate agreements reached under the $62billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan, as the London-based English-language international daily newspaper "Financial Times" has reported, not much hue and cry raised over it because the sitting Malaysian Premier Dr. Mahathir Mohamad has already cancelled some China-backed pipeline projects.

Having a daily circulation of 185,747 copies in March 2018, the 130-year old "Financial Times" had recently quoted Abdul Razak Dawood, the Pakistani member of cabinet responsible for Commerce, Textiles, Industry and Investment, as saying that the Imran Khan-led government would review the multi-billion dollar CPEC accords inked with Beijing.

But soon after his interview was published, Razak Dawood said he was misquoted. It is imperative to note that while the Malaysian Prime Minister has called on China’s top leadership to help solve his country’s fiscal problems like an ever-surging national debt of $250 billion, he has cancelled three China-backed pipeline projects, having previously suspended $23billion in schemes linked to Beijing and criticized the "lopsided" contracts as well as potential links to a scandal-ridden state fund.

But despite the threat to revise China-linked contracts, Dr Mahathir had sought to strengthen business ties with Beijing during his visit last month. The "Financial Times" reports: "Lim Guan Eng, Malaysian finance minister, said the cancelled projects were two oil and gas pipelines in mainland Malaysia and the island of Borneo that cost more than $1billion apiece, and a $795million pipeline linking the state of Malacca to a Petronas refinery and petrochemical plant in the state of Johor. All were suspended in July 2018."

The newspaper adds: " The East Coast Rail Link — the flagship plan of the Belt and Road Initiative in Malaysia — has not been cancelled, but is being reviewed. "We are still discussing and negotiating [the rail link]," said Mr Lim, who in July said "drastic" cost cuts would be required for the rail link to continue. The finance ministry has revised the East Coast Rail’s price tag to $20billion — $3.5billion more than the previous government’s estimates."

Research shows that in April this year, prior to Mahartir's re-election as Malaysian Premier, an American media outlet "Bloomberg had reported: "Chinese investors in Malaysia will face more scrutiny if former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad wins back power in the upcoming election. Mahathir, the opposition’s candidate for prime minister, said in an interview Friday that Chinese investment was welcome if companies set up operations in Malaysia, employed locals, and brought in capital and technology to the country. This wasn’t the case now, he said. Mahathir’s comments reflect broader concerns about Chinese investment across Asia that have stoked political tensions from Australia to Sri Lanka."