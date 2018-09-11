Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

National

BR
Bureau report
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP leader warns rolling back 18th Amendment to undermine federation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s former Senator Farhatullah Babar has warned that the muted murmurs about rolling back the 18th Amendment and changing National Finance Commission (NFC) formula to fund ever-rising security expenditure without accountability will alienate the provinces and undermine the federation.

Speaking at an orientation programme organised by the PIPS for the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday, he said such a move would pit the federating units against the federation and have consequences.

He said disregarding the constitutionally mandated division of powers between state institutions and the systemic weakening of the Parliament had already undermined the federal structure of the state.

The former senator complained that the civil-military bureaucratic complex refused to answer parliamentary questions. The judicial independence appears to have become independent from law and Constitution made by the Parliament, he added.

Farhatullah Babar pointed out that judicial independence appeared to have gone too far when fine is slapped on an errand MPA to raise money for building dams.“When the parliamentary question about allotment of scores of acres of land to a retired state functionary is dismissed with an angry tweet, it only shows contempt for the Parliament,” he added.

He said that democracy was a process that rested on the tripod of rule of law, transparency and accountability. However, he added that only parliamentarians were subjected to microscopic scrutiny, painted black and victimised in the name of accountability.

Farhatullah Babar said that accountability was critical, but it would be a charade unless it was across the board and there were no sacred cows.

“There is not one good reason why parliamentarians, ministers, civil servants, judges and generals all paid out of state exchequer are not subjected to the same accountability law,” he argued.

The PPP leader urged the lawmakers to make full use of constitutional bodies like the Senate, the Council of Common Interests, the NFC and the National Executive Committee to ensure rights of the federating units.

He said a huge stumbling block in the way was that some institutions assumed powers beyond the Constitution and were controlling the ship through backseat driving while refusing to be held accountable.He said federal and provincial parliaments need to press their collective wisdom and power to remove this stumbling block.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'