Govt removes JUI-F chief's brother as Afghan Refugees Commissioner

PESHAWAR: The federal government decided in principle on Monday to transfer Ziaur Rehman, the younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as Afghan Refugees Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he is non-cadre and junior officer for the position.

The federal cabinet has approved the removal of Ziaur Rehman. The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) has been directed to dispose of other administrative formalities. According to sources, the federal government has also sought an inquiry against the grade 18 officer as he has been posted on a post meant for a BS-20 civil servant.

The probe, as reported by media, would be carried out to ascertain as to how he was inducted into the civil service and made it to a high position. The most contentious issue around the appointment and posting of Ziaur Rehman has always been his induction into the civil service cadre. He does not belong to any cadre of the civil service.