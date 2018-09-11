Tue September 11, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
September 11, 2018

Snap’s Imran Khan leaves

NEW YORK: Snap's chief strategy officer Imran Khan is leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities," the company said Monday, according to the Business Insider.

Imran Khan told Snap Inc., the parent company of the messaging app Snapchat, last week that he wanted to leave, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. His final day on the job has not been set, and he will help "assist with an effective transition of his duties and responsibilities," Snap said.

“Imran has been a great partner building our business,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in the SEC filing. “We appreciate all of his hard work and wish him the best.”

A former Credit Suisse banker, Khan joined Snapchat in 2015 as part of efforts to take the company public. Snap Inc. went public at $17 a share in March last year. Its stock price has come under pressure in recent months after a controversial redesign, and it is now trading at a record low.

Snap’s share price fell by as much as 1.8% in premarket trading Monday after news of Khan’s departure. Shares are down 1.2% to $9.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.

