Tue September 11, 2018
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Agencies
September 11, 2018

Treason case: LHC issues bailable arrest warrant for Abbasi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for failing to appear before the court in a treason case.

A three-judge bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing the petition on Monday. As the hearing was under way, Justice Naqvi expressed his displeasure at Abbasi's absence from the proceedings.

The petition, lodged earlier by Advocate Azhar Siddiqui, alleged that Abbasi shared crucial details of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting with Nawaz following his statements on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and also claimed that by leaking details of the NSC, Abbasi had committed high treason.

The petitioner had argued that the controversial interview had dented the country’s image and sovereignty and alleged that Abbasi supported Nawaz in the matter. The petitioner further prayed to the court to order a treason trial against the three respondents.

