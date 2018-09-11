Conspiracies against CPEC will be resisted: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Monday said the government’s decision to freeze the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was unjust, as the multibillion project was a game changer not only for Pakistan, but also for region.

In a tweet, Shahbaz said the people of Pakistan were shocked at the irresponsibility of the PTI government. His tweet came after a report, quoting Advisor to the PM on Textiles and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, in the Financial Times claimed that Pakistan was considering reviewing the CPEC agreement with China.

Shahbaz said the government should avoid freezing the CPEC, as it was a gift for Pakistan that will benefit business activities in the country and raise the growth rate.

“First it announced in the media to raise the tariffs of gas and electricity and now it has been decided in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to defer its decision. The government should tell what kind of impression it wants to give to the people,” he said. “We will resist and reject every conspiracy against the project; our Chinese friends should rest assured,” Shahbaz said.

Earlier, he visited the opposition leader’s chamber in Parliament, where renovation of the chamber was going on. Shahbaz personally paid all the expenses being incurred on renovation. Geo adds: PML-N leaders Mushahid Hussain and Ahsan Iqbal also voiced their criticism of the PTI government’s decision following the Financial Times report.