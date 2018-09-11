Tue September 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

High treason case: Special Court to conduct hearing on daily basis from Oct 9

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court hearing high treason case against former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf on Monday sought written statement from federal government to state as to whether the accused could be produced before it on the next date of hearing.

The Special Court comprising Justice Yawar Ali and Justice Nazar Akbar resumed hearing on the complaint lodged by former PML-N government seeking initiation of high treason proceedings against the former president for imposing emergency rule on November 3, 2007.

The court decided to hear the instant high treason case against former military dictator on daily basis from October 9. Justice Yahya Afridi asked Naseeruddin, a member of the prosecution team, to argue the case on October 9, adding that all statements have already been recorded in the matter.

Justice Yahya Afridi inquired from the government representatives if any step was taken for producing the accused before it to which the court was informed that the Interpol has been approached in the matter however, request for issuing red warrant for Musharraf was declined.

At this the court then directed the Ministry of Interior to submit before the court on October 9, written statement for producing the accused before it. The court further ruled that from October 9, hearing into the matter will be conducted on daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that on last hearing, held on August 28, Secretary Interior Yousaf Nasim informed the court that the Interpol has refused to issue red warrant for former president Pervez Musharraf, saying red warrant cannot be issued in political nature cases.

Justice Yawar Ali then had directed the federal government to decide as to how the treason case against the former president could be decided in his absence and adjourned further proceedings till September 10.

