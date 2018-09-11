Osaka tipped as Japan’s first world number one

TOKYO: After going from goofball to Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka can follow her historic US Open triumph by becoming Japan’s first world number one, predicts Japanese tennis great Kimiko Date.

Though Osaka’s moment of glory was overshadowed by Serena Williams’ meltdown during her stunning 6-2, 6-4 upset of her idol at the weekend, the 20-year-old demonstrated she has the game, and the grit, to be a serial winner, according to Date.

“To play like that in her first Grand Slam final was just amazing,” Date told AFP.“To keep your cool like that, from the moment you step onto court to the last point, isn’t easy,” added the former world number four, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1996.

“If she continues to develop the way she has over the past two weeks and stays motivated, she can go on to be Japan’s first world number one.”Osaka, a self-confessed Pokemon nerd whose playful nature has made her a favourite on the women’s tour, is expected to climb from 19 to seven in the rankings after becoming an unlikely hero in Japan, still reeling after a summer of deadly typhoons and earthquakes.

The first Japanese player, man or woman, to capture a Grand Slam singles title, Osaka won her first WTA tournament at Indian Wells in March when her trophy presentation went viral — “This is probably going to be the worst acceptance speech of all time,” she blushed.

Osaka, who is of Haitian-Japanese descent and was raised in the United States, replies to questions from Japan’s media in English with a subtle Caribbean lilt, frequently apologising for her rudimentary Japanese.

BMW Golf final round postponed

Ag AFP

PHILADELPHIA: US PGA Tour officials were skeptical of completing a full 72 holes in the BMW Golf Championship after heavy rain wiped out all play Sunday, swamping Aronimink Golf Club.

More than three inches of rain since late Thursday night drenched the layout and organizers decided Sunday afternoon to delay the final round until 7 a.m. Monday (1100 GMT) with threesomes starting off the front and back nines.

“We will do everything we can to play tomorrow but we’ll just see what Mother Nature gives us,” PGA competitions vice president Carlton “Slugger” White said. “We just have to wait until in the morning to see exactly what we’re going to have to try to do.”

Britain’s Justin Rose owns the 54-hole lead on 17-under par 193, one stroke ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and American Xander Schauffele. The Englishman could become the world number one with a victory, even if the event were declared complete after three rounds.

There was also the prospect of a Tuesday finish because of the showers that have soaked the course.Schauffele was considered a top contender to be US Ryder Cup leader Jim Furyk’s captain’s choice final pick. That announcement was set for 9 a.m. Monday but that was uncertain due to the final-round postponement.

The top-30 spots in the US PGA season FedEx Cup standings were also to be decided in the final round, with only 30 players set to qualify for the Tour Championship in two weeks at Atlanta.