Tue September 11, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 11, 2018

Modric ready to remind Spain of his enduring class

MADRID: Dejan Lovren was probably right in saying that if Luka Modric played for Spain or Germany he might not have won a Ballon d’Or by now — nobody other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has for 10 years — but he might well have been in the running.

He is this year, albeit for FIFA’s equivalent prize, the Best Men’s Player, and it validates Lovren’s theory that his first nomination comes after Croatia did at the World Cup what Spain or Germany had done at four of the last five major tournaments. They reached the final.

“Because we are a smaller country, he gets less attention than he deserves,” Lovren said.Modric was not the only one to excel for Croatia in Russia but he was their inspiration.

His bending shot that nestled in the corner marked the second of a three-goal thrashing of Argentina. His celebration shared with the fans, all floppy hair and clenched fists, became an enduring image of the tournament.

Success internationally has been as rare for Modric as it has been free-flowing for his club. One league title and four in the Champions League for Real Madrid hardly points to a player undersold by his achievements.

But there was something in what Sergio Ramos said on Saturday. “Maybe there are players with more marketing, with a bigger name,” Ramos said. “But Modric deserves that award.”It was taken by many as a shot at Ronaldo, who departed for Juventus in July and, along with Mohamed Salah, completes the three-man list.

