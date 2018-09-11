Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fehmida calls on private sector to invest in sports

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza is set to brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on sports development today (Tuesday) and her Monday’s meeting with POA officials is being seen as the first step in the right direction.

In a media talk following the meeting with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) head Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan, the IPC minister said she was in a better position to brief the prime minister.

“The meeting between the IPC ministry and POA official was useful in many ways. I am going to brief Imran Khan regarding the problems faced by Pakistan sports in general and Olympic sports in particular. My meeting with the POA delegation was important in a sense that it has given me a better picture to understand the problems faced by Pakistani sportsmen and women,” said Fehmida.

The minister added that Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Games also came under discussion during the meeting.“We are not happy with the Games’ performance neither the POA is satisfied with it. Why the proper training was not imparted to the athletes and why our players including hockey team failed to live up to expectations,” she questioned.

Fehmida admitted that during the meeting problems behind the debacle were indentified.“There is no denying the fact that we are lacking on sports promotion’s front. Other countries invest heavily in sports however we, for the reason unknown, haven’t done enough to catch up with other countries. We have to make moves to excel at international level.”

The minister called on private sector and multinational companies to come forward and invest in Pakistan sports.“It is very important on the part of our private selector to invest in sports. Without their help we would not be in a position to groom our children. I have to admit that governmental funds given to sports federations and other bodies are not enough. I would talk up the matter with the prime minister during my meeting.”

She also demanded talent hunt schemes at grassroots level. “There is no effective way to unearth the talent. A proper scheme is required to spot the talent at the right age.”

The minister also assured that selection at all levels would be made purely on merit.“Accountability and transparency would be introduced at all levels.”The IPC minister also stressed the need to include sports chapters in child education.

“We would consider inclusion of sports chapters in the curriculum at the primary school level.”Fehmida said that she had ordered inquiry into the report published in ‘The News’ that one of the officials was carrying a kid along with her during the Games.

“That is totally uncalled for and needs proper inquiry. I want action against such official,” she said.The POA president, who was also accompanied by secretary POA Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, thanked the minister for taking the stakeholders into confidence before briefing the prime minister.

Arif said that there was need to invest at grassroots level. “We need to identify talent at the right age. For that we need investment in sports. This is a long term process however the minister has taken the first step.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'