Fehmida calls on private sector to invest in sports

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza is set to brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on sports development today (Tuesday) and her Monday’s meeting with POA officials is being seen as the first step in the right direction.

In a media talk following the meeting with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) head Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan, the IPC minister said she was in a better position to brief the prime minister.

“The meeting between the IPC ministry and POA official was useful in many ways. I am going to brief Imran Khan regarding the problems faced by Pakistan sports in general and Olympic sports in particular. My meeting with the POA delegation was important in a sense that it has given me a better picture to understand the problems faced by Pakistani sportsmen and women,” said Fehmida.

The minister added that Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Games also came under discussion during the meeting.“We are not happy with the Games’ performance neither the POA is satisfied with it. Why the proper training was not imparted to the athletes and why our players including hockey team failed to live up to expectations,” she questioned.

Fehmida admitted that during the meeting problems behind the debacle were indentified.“There is no denying the fact that we are lacking on sports promotion’s front. Other countries invest heavily in sports however we, for the reason unknown, haven’t done enough to catch up with other countries. We have to make moves to excel at international level.”

The minister called on private sector and multinational companies to come forward and invest in Pakistan sports.“It is very important on the part of our private selector to invest in sports. Without their help we would not be in a position to groom our children. I have to admit that governmental funds given to sports federations and other bodies are not enough. I would talk up the matter with the prime minister during my meeting.”

She also demanded talent hunt schemes at grassroots level. “There is no effective way to unearth the talent. A proper scheme is required to spot the talent at the right age.”

The minister also assured that selection at all levels would be made purely on merit.“Accountability and transparency would be introduced at all levels.”The IPC minister also stressed the need to include sports chapters in child education.

“We would consider inclusion of sports chapters in the curriculum at the primary school level.”Fehmida said that she had ordered inquiry into the report published in ‘The News’ that one of the officials was carrying a kid along with her during the Games.

“That is totally uncalled for and needs proper inquiry. I want action against such official,” she said.The POA president, who was also accompanied by secretary POA Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, thanked the minister for taking the stakeholders into confidence before briefing the prime minister.

Arif said that there was need to invest at grassroots level. “We need to identify talent at the right age. For that we need investment in sports. This is a long term process however the minister has taken the first step.