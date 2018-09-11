Tue September 11, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Islamabad struggling in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Nawaz (48) was the only notable run getter for Islamabad as hosts fell cheaply in the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament match against Lahore Blues here at the National Ground on Monday.

Hassan’s innings helped Islamabad reach 126 in the first innings with Hamza Tariq (4-37) and Mohammad Bilal Khan (4-47) sharing bowling honours for the Lahore Blues.

After securing 74 runs first innings lead, Lahore reached 108-5 in their second innings with Fahad Munir (41 not out) at the crease. Lahore Blues now enjoy an overall 182 runs lead with five of the second innings wickets and a day to spare.

Scores in brief: At National Ground, Islamabad: Lahore Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93; Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37) and 108-5 in 52 overs (Fahad Munir 41 not out, Attyab Ahmed 22; Zainul Abiden 2-16, Uzair Waheed 2-22). Islamabad 126 all out in 57 overs (M Hassan Nawaz 48, M. Sarim Ashfaq 29 not out, Irfan Khan 27; Hamza Tariq 4-37, M Bilal Khan 4-47).

At Bohran Wali Ground, Faisalabad: Faisalabad 102 all out in 34.1 overs (Zohaib Amanat 29, Danish Rasheed 21; Farhan Shafiq 6-31) and 102 all out in 44.2 overs (Daniyal Ali 30; Farhan Shafiq 4-39, Mubasir Khan 4-27). Rawalpindi 122 all out in 35 overs (Farhan Shafiq 33; M. Bial Javed 5-34, M Suleman Safqat 3-68) and 85-6 in 25.1 overs (Awais Abid 23, Farhan Shafiq 17 not out; M Suleman Shafqat 4-50). Result: Rawalpindi won by 4 wickets.

At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Hyderabad 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafay Siddique 45, Tayyab Ali 28; Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, Muhammad Amir 2-32, Safiullah 2-42) and 34-2 in 16.5 overs (Ahmed Khan 1-0, Safiullah 1-11). Peshawar 376-7 in 83 overs (Mohammad Haris 112, Mukhtar Ahmed 95 not out, Mohammad Mohsin 55, Niaz Khan 40, Mohammad Amir 22 not out; Noman Akbar 3-110, Mohammad Aizaz 2-117).

Latest News

