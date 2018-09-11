Tue September 11, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Aamir falls at first hurdle

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Atlas Khan looked a shadow of his past while teenage Abbas Zeb gave a dazzling display of his abilities before losing in a five-game thriller in the $30,000 Serena Hotels CAS International Squash Tournament main round matches here at the Mushaf Ali Complex on Monday.

Aamir though had all shots in his armory lost the battle against stamina. The former world No 14 ultimately retired with hamstring injury against Ahsan Ayaz 11-5, 6-11, 6-9.

“It is always tough to make a comeback at international level once you leave the professional squash. Though I have started training almost three months back, meeting the international standard is too difficult,” Aamir said.

Aamir limped out of court with hamstring injury even when he was leading the third game.“I would continue training once I get fit. Hopefully in three months time I would be in a position to perform well,” Aamir said.

Young Pakistani Abbas Zeb, however, had given good account of himself against Egyptian Ahmad Hosney before losing in five games. World No 93 Hosney won 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9. The youngster looked sharp and agile before losing the match.

Farhan Mehboob beat Israr Ahmed 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 in a match that failed to live up to expectations. Farhan looked in a better shape and never allowed Israr to get an upper hand once he lost the first game.

“I have trained hard for the event and hopefully would be in a position to give my best in matches to come,” Farhan said.Farhan has a tough second round where he would be seen playing against No 2 seed Nafizwan Adnan (Malaysia) who enjoyed bye in the first round. “I am fully prepared for the match and hopefully would give my best against No 2 seed,” he said.

In the women’s competition, Anantana Pasertratanakul (Thailand) beat Noorul Huda (Pakistan) 11-5, 11-4, 6-11, 11-2 in the first round while Zoya Khalid and Zohab Kamal also won their opening round matches.

Results: Men’s first round: Leo Au (HK) got bye; Ivan Yuen (Mas) bt Sajad Zareian Jahromi (Iri) 15-13, 11-6, 11-5 (3-1); Ahmed Hosney (Egy) bt Abbas Zeb (Pak) 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 (3-2); Mazen Gamal (Egy) and Mohamed Reda (Egy) got byes; Tayyab Aslam (Pak) bt Shahjahan Khan (Pak) 12-10, 11-5, 13-15, 4-11, 16-14; Asim Khan (Pak) bt Amaad Fareed (Pak) 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 (3-0); Karim Al-Fathi (Egy) got bye; Omar Abdel Meguid (Egy) got bye; Shehab Essam (Egy) bt Aqeel Rehman (Aut) 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 (3-0); Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) bt Aamir Atlas Khan (Pak) 11-5, 11-6, 6-9; Youseff Soliman (Egy) got bye; Karim El Hammamy (Egy) got bye; Mostafa Asal (Egy) bt Farhan Zaman (Pak) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7; Farhan Mehboob (Pak) bt Israr Ahmed (Pak) 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 (3-1).

Women’s first round: Anantana Pasertratanakul (Thai) bt Noorul Huda (Pak) 11-5, 11-4, 6-11, 11-2; Amna Fayyaz (Pak) bt Rushna Mehboob (Pak) 11-6, 7-11, 12-10, 11-4; Riffat Khan (Pak) bt Komal Khan (Pak) 11-9, 11-9, 11-7; Zahab Kamal (Pak) bt Fehmina Asim (Pak) 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5.

All other ranking women players got byes.

