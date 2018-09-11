Sarfraz confident of good show in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed Monday said that team’s morale is high and the players will perform well in the upcoming Asia Cup.

“The team has prepared a lot for the tournament and we will try our best to perform well in all three categories,” Sarfraz said while speaking to media at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.“Asia Cup is a big event in which top teams are participating. Our match against India is crucial,” Sarfraz said.

The team’s captain also stressed that spinners will play a key role in the Asia Cup which is taking place in the UAE from September 15 to 28.“If we bat first then we will aim to make over 300 runs,” he said.

“We are not relying on one category but looking to perform well in all the three — fielding, batting and bowling,” Sarfraz added.“Pakistan A team will also be in the UAE at the same time and if we need alternate players we can call them.”

“Fitness of the players has been improved and there are many positive developments in the team,” he added.“Our battling line has the ability to set good targets.”

Responding to a question regarding former captain Muhammad Hafeez, Sarfraz said: “The team needs him and I hope that he will be able to play in the World Cup.”When asked about the team’s contribution to the fund set up for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Sarfraz said: “An amount worth Rs3.2 million will be donated by the team and each player will give away Rs200,000.”